Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. 46,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,411. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $226.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.