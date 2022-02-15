LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,084,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in LSB Industries by 108.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 236,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

