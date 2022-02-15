LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. 185,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

