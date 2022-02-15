Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 132,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,805,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

