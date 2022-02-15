Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of LUMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
About Luminex Resources
