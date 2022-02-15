Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of LUMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

