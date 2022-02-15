Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Up 84.4% in January

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 41,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,643. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.