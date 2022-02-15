LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

