Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,765 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 186.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.