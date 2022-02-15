Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $2,476,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

