Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

