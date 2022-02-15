Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $87,000 Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

