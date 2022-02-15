Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,043 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.