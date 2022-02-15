MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 474,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $10.40.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.13.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

