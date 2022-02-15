Madison Avenue Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,174,943 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,174,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,000. PFSweb comprises about 3.4% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 5.56% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,584. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $252.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.72.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

