Magna International’s (MG) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$86.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.22.

Magna International stock opened at C$97.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.51. The stock has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

