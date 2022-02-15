Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maiden by 89.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

