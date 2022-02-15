Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of MHLD opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
