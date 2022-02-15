Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Man Group plc grew its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.12% of Progress Software worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

