Man Group plc Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,617 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.77% of Cannae worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cannae by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

