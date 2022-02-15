Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.61. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

