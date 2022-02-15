Man Group plc Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $512.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

