ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.