Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.21

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.21 and last traded at C$32.05, with a volume of 29603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.26.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

