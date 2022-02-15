Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 8.6% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 212,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,246,570. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.22. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

