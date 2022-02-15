Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

MRRTY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 21,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2001 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.