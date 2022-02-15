Mariner LLC Acquires 28,391 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

