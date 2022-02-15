Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of SJW Group worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SJW Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in SJW Group by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

