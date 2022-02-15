Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.76. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.