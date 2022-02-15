Mariner LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

