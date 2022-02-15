Mariner LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CALM stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -265.69 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
