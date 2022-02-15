Mariner LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 854,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 589,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

