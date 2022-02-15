Mariner LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

