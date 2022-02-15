Mariner LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.