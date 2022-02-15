MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $184.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $778.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $795.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $878.82 million, with estimates ranging from $849.92 million to $917.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $370.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.90 and its 200-day moving average is $408.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

