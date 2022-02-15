Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,656. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $177.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

