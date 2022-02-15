Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 864,847 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.25% of Prospector Capital worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.