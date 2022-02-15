Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,337,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.19% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $275,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 247,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

