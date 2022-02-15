Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 146.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.