Marshall Wace LLP Buys 56,200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

