Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,478 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 4.49% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,129,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.