Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 219,019 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Tronox worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 508,590 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $12,066,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

