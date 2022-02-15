Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,722. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

