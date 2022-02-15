Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.84. 549,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 1 year low of $198.24 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.67.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,813 shares of company stock worth $13,571,004. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masimo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

