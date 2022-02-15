MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 2.4% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $52,779.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

