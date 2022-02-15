McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

