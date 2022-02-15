Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

