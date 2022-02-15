MEDNAX (MD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect MEDNAX to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

