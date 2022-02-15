Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

MEDP traded down $25.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.01. 69,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.