Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,937. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

