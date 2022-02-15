Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

MRCY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

