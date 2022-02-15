Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.